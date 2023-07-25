After working in the corporate sector and travelling the world, this mother of two is now on a mission to interview as many NSW farmers as she can.
Amanda Johnson grew up in Taree and was a boarder at PLC Armidale from 1996 until she graduated in 1998.
She now lives in Spain with her two children and says although her journey has been a 'bit of a rollercoaster since leaving school', she wouldn't change a thing.
READ ALSO:
"When I left in 1998, I spent a gap year in Wales, and it was honestly one of the best years of my life," she said.
"I highly recommend doing a GAP year after school; you have the rest of your life to study and work, so having the opportunity to travel and spend a year abroad is so incredible."
Amanda then studied a double Bachelor of Law and Commerce at the University of Newcastle before starting as an insolvency analyst at Deloitte in Sydney.
"I then jumped over to a law firm, Clayton Utz, where I worked as a securitisation lawyer before moving to Perpetual Limited in Sydney, where I was a Senior Lawyer in the trust and fund services division," she said.
It was then Amanda decided that law was absolutely not for her.
"But I had no idea what I wanted to do," she said.
"So I decided to travel around the world for a year on my own backpacking...and again, it was the best decision and most amazing experience of my life."
Amanda travelled to 33 countries and, to this day, has best friends around the world.
"And the most phenomenal memories," she said.
"From hiking to Base Camp in Nepal, waving to the King of Bhutan outside his palace (before security came and deleted the photos I had sneakily taken of him!), to sleeping in the same room as tarantulas in the Amazon Jungle, to becoming a local in Sicily where I ate prawns straight from the fisherman arriving at the dock, to surfing down a volcano on a snowboard (on the black rock!) in Nicaragua, to encountering a brown bear and a GINORMOUS moose in Canada...every day was an adventure."
Although she was supposed to head home to Australia after one year, Amanda ended up in Spain and has been living there ever since, now with two beautiful children, Ruby (6) and Jack (2).
"When I arrived in Spain in 2015, I still didn't know what I wanted to do, and I didn't speak a word of Spanish, so I decided to study a Chartered Governance Professional degree," she said.
"Basically, as soon as I finished, a job popped up on LinkedIn, and I was fortunate to obtain a job as a Board Governance Officer at Banco Santander, the largest bank in Spain, where I was working with the Board of Directors, including Ana Botn, who has been voted the most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine."
Whilst working at Banco Santander, Amanda managed the Board Responsible Banking, Sustainability and Culture Committee, and that was where her passion for sustainability was triggered.
"So I decided I wanted to learn as much as possible about sustainability as I could," she said.
"I was incredibly fortunate to be accepted onto the Masters of Sustainability Leadership at Cambridge University, and here I am in the final year of my degree, loving every single second of learning about something that is so critical, and I have made 50 new best friends in the process.
"We are at a turning point; every decision we make, every dollar we spend, everything that we consume is having an impact on ours and future generations.
"My inspiration and passion for sustainability came particularly from my little children and knowing that it is possible to ensure they have healthy, fulfilled lives provided we make responsible decisions and what I can do personally to contribute to that. "
Amanda is particularly interested in supply chains and helping large organisations transition their suppliers to more sustainable practices.
"This includes social and environmental practices, such as human rights, fair labour practices, carbon reduction, and biodiversity protection," she said.
Amanda says she had no idea what she wanted to do when she finished school.
"But trust me, everything will work out, and if you haven't already, you will eventually find something that brings you purpose," she wants to advise our current Year 12 students.
"You don't need to know exactly what you want to do when you leave school...I was like a frog bounding all over the place (and world) until I actually found something that I was truly passionate about.
"So if you are feeling a little lost, that is totally okay, be assured that whatever you do end up doing after school, you will eventually find something that you love doing...and you will most likely have an amazing adventure on the way.
"Being a PLC Armidale girl absolutely gave me the confidence and knowledge to set me off in my own direction.
"And you cant underestimate the importance of the friends you make at PLC. I still have the closest friends from PLC, and I still miss the days when we used to all sit under the trees outside talking about the TAS boys."
'If you have the opportunity, just travel' is the best advice you can give anyone, according to Amanda.
"It is life-changing," she said.
"When you are 90 years old, sitting in your rocking chair, are you going to tell your grandchildren about the day you lost an important work document on your computer, or the day someone ate your sandwich from the work fridge, or are you going to tell them about sleeping under the stars in a roofless bungalow in Sri Lanka, riding in a 50s car through the streets of Cuba and swimming in piranha infested waters in Peru... I know what Id prefer!"
To complete her Masters in Sustainability Leadership at Cambridge University, Amanda needs to interview 30 NSW farmers via a 30-45 minute Zoom call by the end of August in relation to regenerative agriculture. If you would like to take part, Amanda would love to hear from you via email at amandaajohnson81@gmail.com.
"I need all farmers, those who know nothing about regen ag, those who think it is complete hogwash, and those who implement some practices - so anyone and everyone basically," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.