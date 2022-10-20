The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
What's on

New England Sings! concert is sold out

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Sings! will bring schools together on Sunday.

New England Sings! concert is sold out this Sunday, however is available via livestream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.