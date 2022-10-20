New England Sings! concert is sold out this Sunday, however is available via livestream.
Viewers will be able to watch the livestream on Sunday, and it will be available to watch for 72 hours afterwards.
To get your live stream tickets please go to https://australiandigitalconcerthall.com/#/item/98513
READ MORE:
New England Sings! is a nationally acclaimed, award-winning choral showcase bringing together more than 900 students from across 30 regional schools, accompanied by an 80-piece orchestra.
Premiering specially commissioned works by Justine Clarke (Play School), Luke Byrne and a collaboration between the Side by Side Choir and singer songwriter Fergus Lupton.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.