Guyra's junior rugby league players have added more trophies to their 2022 tally with two title wins on Saturday.
The Super Spuds under 10s were the first team to snare a Group 19 junior rugby league premiership when they beat Warialda in the decider in Glen Innes on Saturday.
They did it the hard way too, coming from fourth.
Then the under 16s topped off the day beating the previously undefeated Glen Innes team 22-14.
Jason Campbell has coached the team for nearly a decade.
He said they were down 14-6 at half-time but clawed their way back to win.
"Extremely [proud], especially when they hadn't beaten Glen Innes all year," Campbell said.
"We didn't make as many mistakes in the second-half, they played smart footy.
"They didn't put pressure on themselves they were smarter with the ball."
His son, Brodie, was named Group 19's best and fairest for the season.
"Winning against Moree at Moree and then to beat Glen at Glen grand final day was special - especially doing it with your boys and your old man," he said.
Oscar Atkin named player of the grand final and he said they knew what they were up against - they hadn't beaten Glen Innes all year - but they were determined.
"We went in as the underdogs, we all knew the game was going to be a tough one to win especially on the Magpies home ground," he said.
"We all wanted the win and we all played hard to get it.
"I don't think I will ever forget the crowd running at us when we won the game."
For a large chunk of the team, it is the fourth trophy in just as many weeks.
Last month they represented Guyra Central School in the Small Schools Country Cup final in Bathurst and won, with Archie Dowden named as man-of-the-match.
Then they travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Central Schools rugby league 7s and touch competitions, winning both of them with Brodie Campbell picking up man of the series in the league.
Atkin, Dowden and Campbell along with Charlie Mitchell, Harrison Brazier, Riley Campbell and Cooper Wilson have played a massive amount of rugby league together - all through their junior years.
Atkin, Dowden and Campbell represented the Greater Northern Tigers in the Andrew Johns Cup, a NSW Rugby League state-wide competition.
It was only fitting they fare welled juniors in style.
Dowden summed it up.
"It seems unbelievable what we have achieved this year. To play for Greater Northern Tigers was a dream for me," he said.
"To play my last junior league game and take out the grand final was the absolute best, I don't think I will ever forget it. We all stepped up and worked hard for the win. We had so much support from the community, it was pretty special.
"Our team are all great mates and some of us have played together right through. It was a good way to finish with the boys.
"I just hope Group 19 can work something out with the 18s competition to keep us playing in Group 19 and for the spuds."
Atkin backed up his sentiments.
"To win the last junior game I will ever play with the boys is right up there," he said.
"It has been a year I will never forget - playing in the Andrew Johns Cup with the Greater Northern Tigers, winning three school football Championships and topping it off with the grand final.
"We just want to keep going with our football so I hope that we can play 18s in the Group 19 competition."
Guyra was also named club of the year, a special feat in the 100th year of rugby league in the town.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
