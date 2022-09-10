It took a while for points to be put on the board but when they did the floodgates opened for St Albert's College to snare the William Sawyer Shield.
And it made it a cleansweep for the club with thirds, seconds and the women's 10s teams all snagging wins.
The students withstood plenty of pressure from the Barbarians in the 2022 New England Rugby first grade grand final and when they got the chance they piled on the points.
You could forgive them for becoming impatient with no points on the board but the Albies held strong with skipper Lachlan Elworthy saying the message out there was "just to stay calm, trust our process and get the job done."
And that they did.
Scores were locked at nil-all until nearly 30 minutes into the first-half when Albies' Will Gordon slotted a penalty goal.
Then six minutes from the break the first try was scored with Charlie Flude slicing through.
Ben Grant followed on the stroke of half-time for his side to lead 15-nil at the break.
Barely two minutes into the second stanza Hamish Brown scored and then five minutes later he went over again.
That was converted and Albies had a 27-nil lead.
The Baa Baas' first points came 10 minutes after with Eddie Pitt sliding over in the corner but the damage was done.
Albies finished with a 27-5 triumph and the trophy.
Elworthy again credited their early defence.
" We said in the sheds before the game we wanted to come out and really make a statement and really work to keep them scoreless for at least the first 10 minutes," he said.
"And we did it for the whole first-half and a bit."
Coach Niel Van Der Linde had been critical throughout the year about his side not pulling together a complete performance.
Elworthy said they nailed it when they needed to.
"Everything clicked today [Saturday]," he said.
"We sort of haven't had a game this year where everything has gone to tee and today was that day.
"I am glad we kept the best until last.
"It is a whole credit to the boys.
"They wanted it, they deserve it and for the club to come home in all four grades, you can't ask for anything better than that."
Being a university club, the turnover of players is high.
There's a handful who brought up their third season with the club.
"There's probably four or five of us that have been in first grade for the last three years, so with Covid to finally get one and get a premiership, you can't ask for nothing better," Elworthy said.
"For those boys, we are going out on a high and we set the rest of them up for the years to come."
First grade
Albies 1st Grade 27 (Tries: C. Flude, B. Grant, H. Brown (2) Conversions: W. Gordon (2) Penalty Goals: W. Gordon) Def Baa Baas 1st Grade 5 (Tries: E. Pitt)
Second grade
Albies 2nd Grade 16 (Tries: W. Weatherlake Conversions: M. Peterson Penalty Goals: M. Peterson (3)) Def Tamworth 2nd Grade 12 (Penalty Goals: L. Allan (4))
Third grade
Albies 3rd Grade 20 (Tries: R. Carroll, O. Ward, O. Murphy Conversions: J. Redden Penalty Goals: J. Redden) Def Tenterfield 3rd Grade 6 (Penalty Goals: A. Holiss (2))
Women's 10s
Albies Women's 10's 29 (Tries: C. Harpley (2), G. Thomas (2), Z. Bambling Conversions: G. Thomas (2)) Def Baa Baas Women's 10's 12 (Tries: S. Gordon-briggs, L. Mohenoa Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
