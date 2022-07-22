The Armidale Express
What's on in Armidale this weekend

Updated July 22 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting an event at Dumaresq Dam on Sunday morning.

Walk for brain cancer

Saturday

The New England Walk for Brain Cancer will be held on Saturday at the University of New England.

