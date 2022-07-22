What's on in Armidale this weekend

The New England Walk for Brain Cancer will be held on Saturday at the University of New England.
The 3km walk will depart at 10.15am, after meeting at at the BBQ area next to the basketball courts, on Sports Union Road, at 9.30am.
Advertisement
All proceeds go to supporting the Mark Hughes foundation.
READ MORE:
Come and celebrate a beautiful winter night with Christmas in July on Saturday at the Hillgrove Hall.
The event starts at 5pm and will linclude live music, with a band providing entertainment.
There will also be lucky door prizes for all ticket holders and games for the kids. BYO drinks and bring a plate to share for supper.
Tickets cost $10 and are available online, or $15 on the door. Kids entry is free.
On Sunday at 10am the Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting an event at the scenic Dumaresq Dam.
Newcomers of any age and ability can join in at their own pace individually or in small groups. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle as well as something to eat. Maps, SI sticks (for registering controls) and a limited number of compasses are available on the day.
A compass is not needed for the easy course. If you have any questions contact the organiser Nathan Jeffrey prior to the day on 0476 514 775 or email ngj1980@gmail.com.
NECOM and Musica Viva Armidale are thrilled to present Pinchgut Opera with Erin Helyard performing Monteverdi's Vespers in concert at the Armidale Teachers' College on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.
Friday night's concert starts at 7pm and pre-concert, guests will be able to experience the pop-up opera bar located on the balcony of the Old Armidale Teachers' College, enjoying a glass of champagne and the most spectacular views in town!
The bar will be open from 6.15pm. After Saturday's 2.30pm concert, enjoy a cup of tea and cake whilst browsing the Hinton collection reproductions hanging in the corridors of the college.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.