Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund, Youpla, collapse affects 163 Armidale residents

CB
By Cady Biddle
July 20 2022 - 7:00pm
Armidale among towns hit by funeral fund collapse

The collapse of funeral fund, Youpla, is having a devastating cultural and financial impact on First Nations communities with Armidale among the towns affected.

