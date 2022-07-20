Armidale police are investigating reports of graffiti after the installation of a large politically-charged poster of Barnaby Joyce in the middle of town this week.
The mural, which portrayed the former Deputy Prime Minister as a breastfeeding baby, was glued to the side of a brick wall neighbouring the Imperial Hotel, in an alley off Faulkner Street, on the weekend.
It was taken down on Tuesday by staff from Armidale Regional Council, working alongside employees of the pub, according to a council spokesperson.
"We spoke with the owner of the building, who sought our assistance to remove it," she said.
"We've removed it yesterday morning."
The spokesperson said three staff spent about two hours to take the poster down.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the New England police district has "commenced an investigation following reports of graffiti at Armidale."
"On Monday, officers were informed of the large mural which had been painted onto an external wall of a business premise in Faulkner Street," she said.
Police have called for witnesses or anyone who saw the art being installed to contact Armidale police or Crime Stoppers.
The artist behind the mural, Scott Marsh, said the guerilla artwork sending up Mr Joyce and Ms Rinehart protested money in politics.
The mural portrayed Mr Joyce being breastfed by mining magnate Gina Rinehart.
"I think hopefully it starts a bit of a conversation in Armidale, which I think it already has," he said, on Monday.
"It's fun to bring this stuff to areas where they don't really get murals like this or controversial forms of art very often. And they can either clutch their pearls or get behind it, depending on their persuasions."
Slamming Mr Marsh as a "so-called artist", Mr Joyce criticised the work and others as profane.
"At the end of the day I don't care what people say about me but if you're posting it up and down the main street at least watch your profanity for the sake of people who must look it at," he said.
Described on his website as "one of Australia's most iconic and infamous street artists", "with a deep history in graffiti culture". He has been a finalist in both the Moran Portrait Prize and Archibald Prize.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
