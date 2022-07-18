The Armidale Express
Photo

Guerilla artist Scott Marsh installs anti-Barnaby Joyce mural in Armidale

Laurie Bullock
Andrew Messenger
By Laurie Bullock, and Andrew Messenger
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STITCH UP: Guerrilla artist Scott Marsh was behind "mother's milk", a mural sending up Barnaby Joyce in the middle of his electorate. Picture: Laurie Bullock

NEW England MP Barnaby Joyce has slammed the "so-called artist" behind a controversial mural which has been slapped on a laneway wall near an Armidale hotel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.