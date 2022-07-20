The Armidale Express
New England police set up crime scene, search riverbank near Killarney Gap Road after human remains identified as missing Bingara man Darren Royce Willis

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:25am
CLOSURE: Darren Royce Willis had been missing for more than a decade. Photo: File

A CRIME SCENE has been set up as police continue to comb an area of riverbed near Bingara where an elderly property owner found human remains.

