The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Guyra Evening CWA host event with theme 'Women, wellbeing and the next generation'

By Newsroom
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker Ellie Mitchell at the CWA meeting with Heidi Gray, and Chloe and Letitia Kearney. Picture: Supplied

The Guyra Evening CWA hosted a morning out recently with the theme of 'Women, wellbeing and the next generation'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.