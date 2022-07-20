The Guyra Evening CWA hosted a morning out recently with the theme of 'Women, wellbeing and the next generation'.
Despite the arctic outside temperature, there was warm and happy conversations including a decadent morning tea.
The morning's highlight however was an inspirational address by Ellie Mitchell on opportunities for women especially the next generation.
Ellie, a year 11 student at Guyra Central School, was the winner of the Guyra CWA Evening Guyra Central School Scholarship for 2022.
She spoke on gender equality, the importance of mentors in the community and being part of voluntary organisations like the CWA.
The fully booked event was attended by women from Glen Innes, Guyra and Armidale.
It was supported by Healthwise, Anglicare, Carers NSW, CentraCare, Rural Aid and Resilience NSW providing information around recovery and health services along with an opportunity for important health checks i.e. blood pressure.
Guyra Evening CWA meet on the first Wednesday of the month 6pm at Gala Guyra and warmly welcomes new members contact Mary 0429 345 255.
