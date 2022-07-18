School's back at Rocky River Public School with students and staff this week moving into three modular buildings, after significant structural issues in the historic main schoolhouse forced its closure last term.
The school's 42 students and staff were forced to complete last term at Uralla Central School, after an engineer's report deemed the main school building as unsafe.
When students and staff returned on Monday they moved into two modulars that had been delivered and installed over the winter school holidays.
Meanwhile, a third building has been specifically designed to accommodate administration and staff space.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall visited the school on Monday, welcoming back students and staff.
Rocky River Public School Principal Brad Hunt said students were excited to be returning to campus.
"The priority right throughout this process has been ensuring quality education and learning returns to Rocky River as soon as possible," Mr Hunt said.
"The buildings which are now in place are fantastic and will act as worthy stand-ins until we can gain a full understanding of the work required to reinstate the main schoolhouse.
"I would like to thank Uralla Central School for the welcoming way it accommodated our students and staff last term, it has been a real team effort," he said.
Mr Marshall said the Department of Education had been monitoring ground movement and structural issues at the 162-year-old education facility last term, when they came across the issues.
"Thankfully, students are now back on campus with two modern modular classrooms, equipped with digital learning technologies and air-conditioning," he said.
New concrete footpaths have been laid to connect classrooms with the common areas, but Mr Marshall said work is not quite finished, with recent wet weather hindering remediation of the school grounds which were impacted during the delivery and install.
"I commend the school community, especially Principal Brad Hunt, on the way it has pulled together during this disruptive period and worked together to get back to school in time for Term 3," he said.
Mr Marshall said he would work with the Department of Education's built assets team to ensure appropriate steps were taken to remediate the old school building.
"We need to do everything we can to see the old building restored and back serving the community in some capacity," he said.
"Engineers are currently preparing a bracing/stabilisation plan for A block, and once the plan is complete, remediation works will be scheduled."
