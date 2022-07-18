The Armidale Express
New England's Rocky River Public School returns after structural issues forced closure

By Newsroom
July 18 2022 - 6:30am
NSW Department of Education Director Educational Leadership Matt Hobbs, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Principal Brad Hunt inspect the new buildings at Rocky River

School's back at Rocky River Public School with students and staff this week moving into three modular buildings, after significant structural issues in the historic main schoolhouse forced its closure last term.

