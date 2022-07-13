The Armidale Express

Results from the Sport UNE Football League competition

By Graham Parsons
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:35am, first published July 13 2022 - 11:49pm
City Westside maintains top spot on Sport UNE Football league ladder

Armidale City Westside 3 East Armidale 1

