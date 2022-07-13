City Westside maintains top spot on Sport UNE Football league ladder

Armidale City Westside 3 East Armidale 1
The score was closer than predicted. Even though four goals were scored both teams had opportunities to score more, but were not able to penetrate the scrambling defense. Armidale City Westside was up by two at half time through goals to Alec Ellston and Harry Sinclair. The second half saw Harry score his second and Rafatt Hakrash score for the Suburbs.
South Armidale 2 North Armidale 1
Opportunities, but an inability to make the most of the space created would be the cry of both coaches. Tomas Abigador scored the Scorpions goal in the first half. Scrambling defense after a player send-off ten minutes into the second half both kept the Redmen in the game and gave them a sniff of a draw.
Demon Knights had the BYE
Division 2
Armidale City Westside 6 East Armidale 3
Faras Khalaf scored two in the first half and Steve Gray slotted home a penalty for Armidale City Westside while Salam Qasim scored for the Suburbs. Collins Asimah scored two and Anthony Langenbaker scored a goal to make it six for Armidale City Westside while Varun Sharma and Matt Urquhart scored for a goal each for the Suburbs.
South Armidale 2 North Armidale 1
In a close one the score was one all at half time. Jamie Wright scored for the Scorpions and M Ali scored for the Redmen. On the score board the difference was Jake Graham's second half goal, which gave the Scorpions nine points lead in the competition.
Guyra and Demon Knights was deferred
Division 3
South Armidale 1 North Armidale 1
The Redmen put on an upset holding the Scorpions to a one all draw. The half time score was one all through goals to Fagbenie Yode for the Redmen and Derek Langot for the Scorpions. A scoreless second half gave both teams a point.
Division 4
Guyra 3 South Armidale 0
Guyra led by two goals at half time with Robert Sisson and Angus Shepard scoring. In the second half Adam Brennan scored for their three-goal win.
East Armidale 4 Armidale City Westside 4
A crowd pleaser, four all draw. ACWS had a four goal to two lead at half time. Goal scorers were Hadi Hakrash with two, Ato Adi and Hajim Jaaml scoring one each. While Shaun Callies and Andy Boyle scored for the Suburbs. Late in the second half Andy Boyle score his second and Chris Cox scored for the four all draw.
Armidale City Westside 7 Demon Knights 2
This was a comfortable win for ACWS with Sam Townsend scoring four to dominate proceedings in front of the goal. Two were scored in the first half along with one to Jamie Langenbaker. The second half scorers were Ross Williams and Cyril Green and Sam scored his second two. Dilbreen Khalaf scored both of DK's goals, one in each half.
