The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Armidale Regional Council has budgeted $60k per year to keep the heritage building out of private ownership

June 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It will need millions of dollars spent": No plans for courthouse in immediate future

Armidale Regional Council has secured the old Armidale Courthouse as a public asset for the people of the region, but it has no immediate plans for it or the financial ability to reopen it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.