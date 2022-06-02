The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Armidale Regional Council buys disused courthouse from Property NSW

Updated June 2 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo caption: Celebrating the re-birth of Armidales oldest public building today, with State Heritage listing and new owners, Armidale Regional Council General Manager James Roncon, left, Councillor Paul Packham, Mayor Sam Coupland, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Deputy Mayor Todd Redwood and Councillor Paul Gaddes.

THE JURY has delivered its verdict on the future of one of the oldest surviving public buildings in the New England.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.