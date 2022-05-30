The Armidale Express
ANTaR launches National Reconciliation Week in Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 6:00am
Armidale residents gathered on Stephens Bridge on Sunday, May 29 as a symbol of solidarity in the aims of National Reconciliation Week.

