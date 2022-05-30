Armidale residents gathered on Stephens Bridge on Sunday, May 29 as a symbol of solidarity in the aims of National Reconciliation Week.
The annual week driven by the Reconciliation Australia group begins the day after May 26 - National Sorry Day.
Advertisement
The 2022 theme for National Reconciliation Week , Be Brave. Make Change. asks all Australians to be brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation.
Read also:
"Our research shows that the majority of Australians support reconciliation and value the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians," Reconciliation Australia CEO, Karen Mundine said.
"But - together - we still have a few big things to achieve.
"For reconciliation to be effective we need constitutional reform, treaties, and truth-telling."
Read more: Religious support for First Nation's voice
The 12th Annual Reconciliation Bridge Walk organised by Armidale Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation (ANTaR) was attended by around 350 people who walked across Stephens Bridge, in support of reconciliation.
Following the walk, the Minimbah School Choir performed three songs before Fiona Lovelock, a proud Anaiwan woman, spoke about the continuing struggle for justice for Aboriginal people.
Ms Lovelock acknowledged the local families, people and organisations that have been part of that struggle - both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal.
Then Bob Blair gave a cultural performance dancing the kangaroo, the emu and the willy wagtail.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall then thanked everyone and invited all to attend the Myall Creek Memorial ceremony on June 12.
The Bridge Walk has become a popular outing for the Armidale community and members of Armidale ANTaR, the local reconciliation group, part of an independent, national network of organisations and individuals working in support of Justice, Rights and Respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"National Reconciliation Week 2022 followed a weekend marked by a change of government and a new Parliament presenting an opportunity for brave action with a commitment to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart," .Ms Mundine said,
"Its five years since the Uluru Statement was presented to the Australian people and the time for change starts now.
"We are also buoyed by the rise in the number of First Nations people in the new parliament, representing a range of views, and wish them strength in their work.
Advertisement
"But we can't leave everything to our leaders and this is where Be Brave. Make Change comes in.
"The real work of reconciliation happens in our everyday actions and interactions; where live, work, learn and socialise."
National Reconciliation Week (May 27 to June 3) is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to see how we can all take action towards achieving reconciliation in Australia.
The dates are the same every year and they commemorate two significant anniversaries:
27 May 1967: Australia's most successful referendum saw more than 90 per cent of Australians vote to give the Australian Government power to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and recognise them in the Census.
Advertisement
3 June 1992: The Australian High Court delivered the Mabo decision, the culmination of Eddie Koiki Mabo's challenge to the legal fiction of 'terra nullius' (land belonging to no one) and leading to the legal recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the Traditional Owners and Custodians of lands. This decision paved the way for Native Title.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.