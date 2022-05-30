The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'It's sad to lose the leadership': Joyce voted out as Nationals leader, pledges to fight for New England

Cody Tsaousis
CB
By Cody Tsaousis, and Cady Biddle
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOTED OUT: Barnaby Joyce has lost the Nationals leadership to David Littleproud, but says he's keen to spend more time at home in the New England. Photo: file

Barnaby Joyce has revealed he was sad to lose the Nationals leadership, but happy to finally get more time in his New England electorate, away from the Canberra bubble.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.