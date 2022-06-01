The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

Explainer: What you need to know about NSW's plastic bag ban

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:56pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single-use plastic bags are banned across NSW from June 1, 2022 when customers will be encouraged to bring along their own shopping bags. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

Single-use plastic bags will disappear from most shops, cafes and restaurants across NSW since the state-wide prohibition began on June 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.