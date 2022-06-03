The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Royal Far West's Ride for Country Kids raises $245,000

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of 35 cyclists were cheered across the finish line by the students and staff of Deepwater Primary School last month after riding 430 kilometres across New England to raise $245,000 for Australia's country children's charity, Royal Far West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.