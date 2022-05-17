WITH an election quickly approaching, spending on advertising is ramping up and social media giant Facebook is one of the major beneficiaries.
Over the past 90 days as of May 17, Labor and the Coalition have spent a combined $1.83 million on the site, while the United Australia Party (UAP) - bankrolled by billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer - has splashed out more than $577,000.
One person who has not whipped out the wallet is Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who has been a strong critic of Facebook and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
In fact the Member for New England hasn't spent a cent on Facebook advertising in the past 90 days on his individual account, while the National Party of Australia has spent just $17,336.
Mr Joyce's message hasn't got through to the Liberals though, who have forked out more than 21 times that, although the deputy PM said he has no control over the matter.
"The Coalition's spending is done by the party, it's not by me, I'm not involved in that and I have no authority in that," he said.
Even his New England rival Laura Hughes has spent more with the social media giants, spending $315 since her candidacy was announced.
That is just a drop in the ocean compared to her party though, with Labor comfortably leading the way.
It has been the top spender in Australia over the past 90 days, handing over more than $1.45 million. That includes more than $1.36 million in the last month, and $698,600 in the past week alone.
MPs can advertise on their individual profiles on Facebook, however Mr Joyce said he would recommend to his colleagues not to do so.
"That's up to them, but I would suggest that if you don't support newspapers then you won't have them," he said.
Out of the other New England candidates, only The Greens' Carol Sparks has advertised on the platform, but the total is less than $100.
