Sunnyfield Disability Service opens ew community hub in Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:41am
COMMUNITY HUB: Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall helps officially open Sunnyfield Disability Services new Armidale hub last Friday, surrounded by staff, clients and their families. Picture: Supplied

People living with disability in Armidale now have an exciting space to gather, learn and join in recreational, therapeutic and educational activities, after Sunnyfield Disability Service opened a new community hub.

