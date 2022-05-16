People living with disability in Armidale now have an exciting space to gather, learn and join in recreational, therapeutic and educational activities, after Sunnyfield Disability Service opened a new community hub.
The State Government contributed $68,950 for the fit-out of the new building, which is centrally located next to the new Armidale War Memorial Library, on Rusden Street.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined Sunnyfield's regional manager Ada Maughan and members of the community last Friday to officially open the community hub.
Mr Marshall welcomed the additional service, which aims to address the disparity in accessible recreational and educational activities for people with disabilities.
"Today is a very special day for the community of Armidale and marks the beginning of exciting new opportunities to generate independence for residents living with a disability," Mr Marshall said.
"Having identified a number of service gaps in Armidale, Sunnyfield has done an outstanding job creating a safe and welcoming space for users and their families.
"This project has really been about improving the client's life skills, and the specialised accessible kitchen will greatly enhance programs which provide clients with the abilities required to live independently in the home," he said.
The building is fully accessible with ramps and quality amenities, meaning the majority of the service's clients will be able to safely and comfortably utilise the facilities on offer.
"This is a really important project and I thank Sunnyfield for working to ensure these important members of our community are given the support they need to succeed."
Sunnyfield General Manager Community Services Peter Dixon said the service was thrilled to join the local community and help support more people with disability to achieve their own goals.
"Sunnyfield is very thankful to all the assistance Adam and the State Government has offered us and we look forward to being part of this wonderful community," he said.
