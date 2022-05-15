The University of New England (UNE) is excited at the prospect of gaining a $15 million Centre of Excellence (CoE), after the federal government committed to the project on Saturday - provided they win the election.
The centre would focus on 'agvet' chemical and technology innovation, bringing together farmers, scientists and other industry experts.
Advertisement
Interim deputy vice-chancellor of research at UNE, professor Mike Wilson, said he was excited by the announcement and what it could mean for the university.
READ ALSO:
"This is a great new collaboration between industry and UNE, it demonstrates the commitment that the university has to lifting the community and the place, New England and wider," he said.
"The focus is in regulatory science, how we can regulate material that promotes production of agricultural produce and puts it in proper regulatory framework, so it produces excellent produce and safeguards the wellbeing of Australian consumers."
Director of regional development, professor David Miron, said if the centre was to go ahead, it would ultimately benefit the entire community.
"This Centre of Excellence builds on UNE's rich history of delivering improved outcomes and profits for Australian farmers, at the intersection of science research, technologies and agricultural production," he said.
"Investment into regional Australia is crucial and pays dividends for farmers and regional communities."
Member for New England and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said the commitment represented the need for pathways to be developed to allow farmers to deliver the best productive, profitable and sustainable outcomes.
"Regional industries are best led from regional areas with the people who truly understand the agricultural industry and its needs, and the Nationals will always stand by regional Australia and back its growth and development," he said.
"The CoE will tackle a range of complex issues including science and technology, regulation and delivery issues to ensure we continue to grow Australia's capacity in our agricultural industry which brings wealth to the Australian economy and is only getting stronger."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.