Celebration of young talent from the Armidale region

The committee of the Armidale Eisteddfod has been working hard in preparation for the 38th annual Armidale Eisteddfod.
Running from Tuesday, May 16, through to Sunday, June 19, the Armidale Eisteddfod has continued to be supported by sponsors and competitors with a strong number of entries been received.
Advertisement
A variety of ages and abilities are catered for within the sections on offer for speech, drama and music. Within those sections there are also a variety of styles. The eisteddfod attracts entrants from the local area as well as neighbouring towns.
READ MORE:
"Along with the celebration of young talent from our Armidale and surrounding communities, the constructive comments from adjudicators is one of the greatest parts of the whole eisteddfod," Committee president Elizabeth Peach, said.
"We are fortunate to live in such a town rich in music, speech and drama and are grateful for the continued sponsorship by individuals and local businesses in Armidale which keep the eisteddfod going year after year".
Volunteers are welcome and are important in the running of the eisteddfod. There are a variety of ways you can volunteer and more information is on the Armidale Eisteddfod website or Facebook page.
The eisteddfod committee has been pleased with the strong number of entries which have come in again this year.
Being the second year following the regrettable cancellation of 2020's event, the continued enthusiasm to participate, which has been shown throughout the community, has been welcomed.
The majority of the eisteddfod is held in the Old Teacher's College auditorium.
Admission ranges from $3 for a child's single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket. Family passes for the duration of the eisteddfod are $80 which means the whole family can attend as many sessions as they wish prior to the gala concert.
The gala concert, a showcase of some of the more experienced performers, is $10 for Adults and $5 for children. A full pricelist can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.