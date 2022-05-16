Thousands of people attended The Big Chill Festival on the weekend, exceeding Armidale Regional Council's expectations.
A fabulous line-up of craft beer, boutique gin, local wine, street food, fire pits, markets stalls and heaps of live music were highlights of the event.
Advertisement
On Saturday Jimmi Carr, The Gravy, Little Georgia, Lisa Hunt and Sheppard took to the stage for the over 18 crowd.
Then on Sunday it was family fun with The BopCatz, Charlie Fittler and Jack Botts performing.
Run as a winter celebration by Armidale Regional Council, the inaugural event was held in 2021 and will be back again in 2023 a spokesperson said.
But you don't need to wait until then to take a turn on the ice.
Thanks to a $147,500 state government grant, the ice skating rink will stay in Curtis Park until May 29, and the operators are accepting Parent NSW and Discover NSW vouchers.
Ice rink sessions will run daily from 10am to 9pm and tickets are available for purchase from www.bigchill.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.