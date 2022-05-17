The new Armidale Mall stage provided the perfect space for climate conversations, music and local art recently.
On on Saturday, May 13 the stage was decorated with colourful banners for the pop-up event by members of Sustainable Living and Climate Action Armidale.
Bunting with messages created by more than 50 children from last year's Earth Day was hung along with banner messages of earth protection, community health, and climate survival through collective valuing of the commons created by local artist Maria Rummery.
"We have been coming to the PCYC Market in the Mall and the Farmer's Markets since earlier this year to provide a space to discuss the Climate Action Now and Together We Can Movement, and for people to express ideas and feelings about what we can do locally as a community in the face of climate change" said one of the organizers, Annette Kilarr.
"For this pop-up event council offered the use of the mall stage and so we brought along acoustic music from the Barney Street Beats and a new band called Strung featuring high school students, Josie O'Baoille and Essie Lindeman."
Ms Kilarr said although the mall was relatively quiet due to the many other events on in town on Saturday the orgainsers were happy with the event.
"It was very special to enliven the space up and we had many discussions with both locals and visitors," she said.
"One woman commented on how uplifting it was for the community to see the space being used and she was very happy about the message of climate action and awareness.
"We are looking forward to coming to the mall again in the future as no matter what the result of the election this weekend Climate Action and concerns will be high on the agenda."
