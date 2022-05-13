As many locals look to travel today and across the weekend, motorists have been issued a warning as flooding hits south-east Queensland, again.
Football enthusiasts are disappointed they may not be able to make it to this weekend's NRL 'magic round' in Brisbane but a more serious concern is unfolding.
QFES Assistant Commissioner Andrew Short said people should reconsider their need to travel, with hundreds of roads already cut by floodwaters.
Almost 70 schools have already been closed.
"Currently, we've got 18 emergency alerts out in a number of councils," he said on Friday.
"So we're looking for people just to listen and respond and act accordingly."
Residents are fleeing their homes to higher ground ahead of predicted major floods as severe storms bring intense rainfall, flash flooding and potential landslides to southern Queensland.
A low-pressure trough has dumped intense rainfall - up to 132mm in six hours - from Brisbane north up to Gladstone and inland to the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs regions.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water teams conducted seven rescues overnight and responded to more than 900 calls for help.
Evacuation sirens sounded at Grantham, west of Brisbane, on Friday morning with people in all low-lying areas of the Lockyer Valley urged to flee to higher ground as Lockyer Creek rapidly rises to a major flood level.
About 120km southwest, Stanthorpe residents are also on alert as Quart Pot Creek continues to rise.
The Southern Downs Regional Council said the creek was already at a moderate flood level on Friday morning, with more intense rainfall forecast.
"If the situation worsens, warn neighbours, secure property and prepare to move to higher ground," the council said in an alert.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned six-hour rainfall totals of up 160mm on Friday could lead to life-threatening flash floods, and potential landslides, between Gladstone, Coolangatta and the Darling Downs.
Brisbane City Council has suspended ferry services and opened sandbagging stations, with residents in flood-prone areas being advised to move their cars to higher ground.
The lower Brisbane River is expected to reach a minor flood level on Friday morning, but Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said updated forecasts of intense rain could pose a risk of flash flooding into Saturday.
"Those falls could be up to 160mm over six hours, so creek catchments could rise very quickly, particularly given the creek catchments are so water-saturated at the moment," he told ABC Radio.
The Gold Coast has so far missed the most intense rainfall, but Mayor Tom Tate has opened sandbagging stations, warning of localised intense rainfall.
In Queensland's north and west, moderate to major flooding is underway on the Cape, Condamine, Balonne, Thomson, Barcoo, Georgina, Kolan and Flinders rivers.
The unseasonal deluge is Queensland's sixth deadly flood since December, which scientists have put down to a second La Nina weather pattern in two years.
Locally, northern New South Wales has not received the high falls feared but there are a number of minor flood warnings current on the BOM website for the river systems.
In the last 24 hours, Armidale received 22mm, Moree 39mm, 46mm at Glen Innes, 59mm at Inverell and 76mm at Tenterfield.
Most of our region is predicted to see up to 50mm of rain on Friday, easing over the weekend with five to 15mm possible each day.
To check road conditions visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/ or https://www.livetraffic.com/ for NSW. Also keep an eye on your local council websites and social media for local road closures and warnings. - AAP
