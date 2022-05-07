The Armidale Express
Gardening Matters || Soil temperature for your veggie patch

By Dar Brookes
May 7 2022 - 6:00am
Peas still producing generously while there is enough sun for them to flower and sufficient pollinators around so the pods develop. Pick peas often to keep them producing.

Even though the air temperatures are starting to noticeably drop, soil temperatures are still warm enough for some continued growth.

