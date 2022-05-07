Gardening Matters || Soil temperature for your veggie patch

Even though the air temperatures are starting to noticeably drop, soil temperatures are still warm enough for some continued growth.
For the greatest benefits of this lingering warmth in the soil, an even soil moisture is important so regular watering will help if the rain clouds haven't been dispersing their contents over your vegie patch. Regular moisture availability is important for all vegies as they will go to seed and/or become tough to eat if they are allowed to get too dry between waterings.
Peas either have edible pods, such as snow and snap peas, or are grown for the seeds which need to be removed from the pods, often called English or garden peas. Some varieties grow as vines and need a support to climb on, while others are dwarf, bush types.
If you planted peas in early autumn, or even in late summer, given how cool our recent summer has been, you should be able to pick them by now. Pick them daily to encourage continuous cropping. They are ready when the pods look plump.
While peas are a cool season plant and will survive through winter, the flowers are susceptible to frost and will not go on to produce pods. However, if a frost is predicted you can cover your peas with a frost blanket to extend the season. Then, with some protection over the coldest months they can be ready to produce early in spring.
Some may prefer to delay sowing them to either late winter or early spring to avoid the danger of frost damage to the flowers and developing pods.
While we might be noticing that the temperatures are dropping, after such a wet season, slugs and snails have bred up and they seem to be everywhere!
If they seem to still be very active in your patch, you can go out at night, especially during and after rain, and squash any snails or slugs you find or drop them into a bucket of soapy water.
Keep checking your Brassica vegies for caterpillars.
Continue sowing broad beans every three weeks or so to extend your harvest and prevent short term gluts. Soak the seed overnight before sowing and water in well, then don't water again until they are growing.
Also continue planting English Spinach which will continue to grow through the winter.
