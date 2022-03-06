Gardening Matters || The mornings are getting cooler

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The mornings are already getting cooler and the days shorter, indicating that summer is fading and so the rate of growth will start to slow down. Fortunately, that also goes for the weeds. At this time of year hours of future weeding can be saved by preventing weeds going to seed. You may have recently been surprised by the discovery of a four-foot-high thistle with its seeds blowing around in the wind, in a location that you walk past quite often and in amongst plants that don't really look very much like that thistle. Do be assured you are not the only gardener to have that happen and don't spend too much time pondering the question "How did it get so big without me noticing it?"! Instead, grab as many of the seeds and seed heads as you can, put them in a bag, and let them rot down in the bag or cover them with water in a bucket for a few weeks. Prepare new lawn areas for planting in late March or early April. It takes a bit of work to create a new lawn but is worth the effort of doing it properly. Dig over the area and remove every trace of perennial weeds, especially the roots. Leave for a couple of weeks to allow weeds to germinate then hoe or pull them. Level the area ready for sowing or laying turf. The old flower heads of Hydrangeas are displaying their fabulous autumn shades of burgundy, green, and purple as they age. Hydrangea flowers can generally be left on to enjoy at this time of year as they are not usually pruned until winter. However, some may be looking a bit the worse for wear with flower heads rain-affected and brown. If you want to tidy them up a little now, just take those stems back to the lowest pair of plump buds as if you were pruning them. Get your spring-flowering bulb order in early to get the best choice and the best quality bulbs. Start preparing beds to plant these bulbs from late March to the end of April. Free-draining soil is important, as soggy bulbs will rot. Dig in a couple of shovelfuls of aged cow or chook manure or compost per square metre. Read more about gardening: The next meeting of the Armidale Garden Club is on Thursday March 24 at 7:30 pm, at the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, off Rusden St, behind the Uniting Church. Everyone is welcome. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/acf9bec8-f915-4b84-9b15-3a6df58408af.JPG/r0_300_4600_2899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg