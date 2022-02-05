Gardening Matters || a hardy bulb to admire now

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Pineapple Lilies or pineapple flowers (Eucomis) are hardy bulbs which belong to the hyacinth family and which are flowering right now. They have long, wide bright green leaves which the flowers grow above. The tall flower spikes have a curious group of short leaves on the very top, which look rather like a real pineapple, hence this plant's common name. Pineapple lilies can be grown in almost any well-drained soil; if the bulbs get too wet for too long in winter, they are likely to rot. In cold climates are best grown in a sheltered position in morning sun or in all-day filtered light. They do not require a lot of care or even much fertilising but do need reasonable soil. They need enough water during the growing season leading up to flowering in late summer, to help the flowers last through till autumn. The bulbs will die down in winter but they do not need to be lifted or stored as Eucomis bulbs don't like to be disturbed. Look out for slugs and snails that are might destroy the bulb or new foliage as it emerges in springtime. Pineapple lily flowers have a lovely, sweet perfume and they make great cut flowers as they have strong stems and will last for several weeks in a vase as long as they don't dry out. It's a good time to remove any wild, overgrown shoots from Cotoneaster, Pyracantha, Abelia, Photinia, Berberis, Prunus, Escallonia, Eleagnus, Viburnum and similar shrubs. Cut back to a healthy bud to reduce the shrub to the size you want to keep it at. While you are pruning, now is also a good time to take cuttings to propagate these shrubs. Check for saw fly larvae on Callistemon and Callitris and if present, apply dust or spray. If you have currawongs or cuckoo-shrikes visiting your garden, they will eat sawfly larvae. Feed lilium bulbs with a complete fertiliser as they finish flowering to increase their store of energy for next season's flowers. With the warmer weather, make sure to keep the birdbath topped up. Read more about gardening: The Armidale Garden Club's first meeting for the year will be on Thursday February 24 in the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall. Mark the date as everyone is welcome! For more information call 0412589414 or just turn up. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/b6c698ce-8191-4466-bd99-98d4aedf1322.JPG/r0_224_2431_1598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg