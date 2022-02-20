Gardening Matters || Save those seeds

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Looking good in many gardens at the moment are dahlias, calla lilies, sunflowers, carnations, zinnias and petunias, among others. Also in flower at the moment is the less frequently seen Himalayan honeysuckle, (Leycesteria Formosa), a deciduous shrub with multiple canes which grows 1 -1.5 metres tall. It is easily grown in average, moist, well-drained soil in part shade, preferably afternoon shade. It flowers for quite a long period throughout summer and into autumn and is a worthy garden addition provided it is not allowed to spread into damp or wet forests or along streams. Growing plants from seed is a great way to keep your gardening budget low. If you'd like to collect your own seeds, don't deadhead flowers, but leave the dead flowers to set seed that you can store over winter and scatter around next spring. Easy-flowering annuals and perennials that grow from seed include aquilegia, Californian poppy, cosmos, delphinium, dietes, hellebores, honesty, Iceland poppy, larkspur, libertia, lupin, nasturtium, snapdragon, sunflower, sweet peas and late poppies. When the seeds are ripe, shake them in to a paper bag. Don't collect seeds on a rainy day or on a dewy morning as the seeds need to be completely dry. Store seeds in their paper bag somewhere cool and dry, and remember to label it with the plant's name to avoid confusion next spring. Plant seeds of annuals in pots and trays for planting out in March. Try calendula, impatiens, lobelia, stock, marigold and alyssum. Roses will appreciate a feed at this time with an organic-based fertiliser, preferable one boosted with potash. This promotes flowering but also helps make the plants tougher and more resistant to the stresses of heat and drought. It's important to feed only on a cool day, and make sure the plants are watered well before and after. Control Powdery Mildew on roses and also on crepe myrtles with a fungicide such as wettable sulphur; be sure to apply in the cool of the morning. Cut back wisteria canes, artichoke heads, lavender and helichrysums. Deadhead Buddleja, geraniums and crepe myrtles. The Armidale Garden Club's first meeting for 2022 will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday February 24. Meetings are held at the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, off Rusden St, behind the Uniting Church on the fourth Thursday of each month. All are welcome - just come along! Read more about gardening: The Armidale Garden Club's first meeting for the year will be on Thursday February 24 in the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall. Mark the date as everyone is welcome! For more information call 0412589414 or just turn up. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

