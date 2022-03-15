newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are appealing for public assistance following an aggravated robbery in Armidale at the weekend. About 10.40pm on Sunday, two men, armed with a machete and crowbar, forced entry to a licensed premises on Rusden Street, Armidale, and threatened two employees and two patrons. The man armed with a crowbar chased one employee and two patrons out of the premises while a 24-year-old male employee remained inside. READ MORE: The employee was assaulted and threatened with the machete before the armed men demanded cash from the safe. They were last seen fleeing towards West Avenue, with cash stolen from the business. Officers attached to New England Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined. The employees were not physically injured during the incident. As inquiries continue, investigators have released CCTV vision as they seek to identify two men. The men depicted had their faces concealed and are described as being aged in their 20s, between 165-175cm tall, and of thin-medium build. They were both wearing all black clothing and gloves. Police are urging anyone who may have information, or dash cam footage from the area, to contact Armidale Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

