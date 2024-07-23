Police officer charged with two counts of intimidation and assault

A Western Region police officer has been charged following an investigation into alleged domestic violence related offences in the state's New England region.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at a house in the New England District on Thursday, July 18.
The matter was formally reported to officers from the New England Police District on Sunday, July 21, and officers commenced an investigation in relation to the incident.
On completion of the investigation, police arrested a 50-year-old man - who is a Sergeant attached to a Western Region Command.
The man was taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with two counts of intimidation and common assault.
The 50-year-old man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Inverell Local Court on Thursday, August 8.
The officer's employment status is currently under review.
