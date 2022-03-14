newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A PEDESTRIAN has been flown to hospital after a minibus and car crashed north of Tamworth on Monday morning. An urgent call for help came in about 7am and emergency services rushed to Maitland Street, Uralla, after reports a woman had been hurt. Firefighters were first on the scene and treated the female pedestrian for the injuries she suffered when the minibus and car collided. Ambulance paramedics and police also rushed to the site of the crash, according to Fire and Rescue NSW. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to airlift the woman to hospital. Heavy fog meant firefighters had to identify a safe area for the chopper to land about 8km south of the town, with its critical care team on board to help treat and stablise the woman for transport. Local road closures were reportedly in place while emergency services worked at the scene. The woman has been flown to hospital for further treatment, though details surrounding her injuries and condition were unconfirmed. Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said the incident was a timely reminder for people to dial Triple Zero in an emergency because it can be the difference between life and death.

