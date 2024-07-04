The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Sheriffs walk off the job over poor pay and staffing level crisis

By Emma Downey
July 4 2024 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Sheriffs walked off the job for two hours on Thursday, July 4, demanding a pay raise. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Sheriffs walked off the job for two hours on Thursday, July 4, demanding a pay raise. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Sheriffs walked off the job at Tamworth Court House for two hours on Thursday, July 4, to protest poor pay levels and a staffing crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.