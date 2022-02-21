latest-news,

I write to thank many people in the community who contributed to our record breaking 114th Annual Guyra Show last weekend. In particular, Mayor Sam Coupland, and his fellow councillors Susan McMichael, Paul Gaddes and Jon Galletly who very kindly answered our call and made time to volunteer on the show gate. A notable mention must go to John Credland and the ARC grounds team for the outstanding presentation of the showground. Furthermore, the tremendous support we receive on many fronts from our local MP Adam Marshall. This support really underpinned our ambitious plans for last weekend's show. To all those volunteers, exhibitors, attendees, and other participants, we thank you for supporting our event. Our annual show is a wonderful reflection and display of everything that is great about Guyra, and each year we build on the foundation of the last. Hundreds of volunteers contribute to making it happen, and we could not be more pleased with the support we received. We have big plans for 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/STpQM5Vvsbti6rb6q4bNft/e20ffeb2-f6dc-4665-9159-0c76dd9d3a6f.jpg/r7_6_3328_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg