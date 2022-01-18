latest-news,

AT LEAST $400,000 spent to advertise Tamworth Country Music Festival could be recouped as the state government announces it will dish out funds for major events that have had a spanner thrown in the works by COVID-19. Festival organisers had already spent about $1.2 million gearing up for the 50th anniversary before it was postponed to April as local case numbers skyrocketed, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) aviation, events and projects commercial director John Sommerlad said. "We have spent a lot of money upfront which we do every year, most of the expenditure is before the festival so any financial support the NSW Government can give is more than welcome," he said. "Our priority since the announcement has been to secure artists and concert schedules, now we've successfully done that we can start to gather our costs in preparation to make a claim with the state government through the Event Saver Fund." NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the fund on Monday, and said it would be a critical lifeline for major event organisers who have had to cancel, postpone or change their events. "Major events are a key economic driver that create thousands of jobs across the state," he said. "The Event Saver Fund will ensure that organisers aren't left high and dry as we work through this latest phase of the pandemic, and sends a strong signal that the government is here to support business." Read also: Major event organisers will be able to pay suppliers, staff and recover other costs where an event is cancelled or significantly disrupted as a result of public health orders. In a normal year, the council sets aside $1.9 million for the festival, that was bumped up to $2.4 million in 2022 to make the anniversary extra special. The budget for marketing and promotions has already been spent, and Mr Sommerlad said the council isn't in a position to ask for that money back. "We also entered into contracts with production companies and other people who deliver infrastructure [like stages] and some of that has been transferred to April," he said. The council has spent half of its budgeted funds on a more extensive lineup and free concerts "above and beyond" what it would usually do. The festival has been postponed to April 18 to 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/151fea0a-048d-40f1-8f7e-060bd1a782fb.png/r39_0_1821_1007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg