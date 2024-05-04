'Blows me away': Rams collect the points in scrappy affair

There was nothing pretty about it but the Armidale Rams walked away with bragging rights from the local derby against the Narwan Eels.
The men's match was rain-affected with the heavens opening in the first-half and it certainly showed.
The Rams were the first to put points on the board in Saturday's fixture with Tovio Nasalio crossing out wide.
That conversion was missed and both sides exchanged errors as the wet weather set in.
James Ahoy was Narwan's first try-scorer, diving over off a fifth-tackle play.
Jordan Moran's conversion put the hosts in front 6-4 but the lack of discipline with the ball continued to mar the encounter and Armidale's Mark Walker found space out wide.
Walker had his second approaching half-time. Barely a hand touched him as he dove over.
Alistiar Connors slotted the goal to give the Rams a 14-6 lead at the break.
The second stanza saw Narwan cross first through Isaac Tanikomave before Hayden Strong hit back for the Rams.
It was another missed conversion for an 18-12 lead to the Rams.
The errors continued and it was the Rams who had the final say with a penalty goal.
Connors nailed it to take the final score to 20-12.
Rams president Craig Slick said it was a typical "wet weather" game.
Hard local derby. A lot of feeling I think," he said.
"But they all settled down and played footy.
"I don't know if it is the wet weather, or the aggression, or losing focus but pretty happy with our boys."
"They definitely put up a fight for us."
Not only did the Rams earn the local bragging rights, they restricted the two-time defending premiers to two tries.
Slick praised their ability to turn the Eels away.
"Their defence just blows me away," he said.
"There's no weak link in the chain."
