Rams post half a century in win against the Bullets

It's been a number of years since the Armidale Rams have posted back-to-back wins in the Group 19 men's competition but they did it in convincing style with a comprehensive victory over the Bingara Bullets on Saturday.
The Rams posted a 52-10 in what club president Craig Slick described as a good all-round team performance.
"They are training really well and such is their confidence, we even had a front rower (Grant Petersen) get a repeat set off a kick," he said.
"Steve Widders deservedly got our players' player but honestly anyone on the side could have taken the honours."
Slick was quick to credit Bingara who were coming off a win against Tingha.
"The score was not really an indication of Bingara's effort, it's says more about our attack and our defence," he said.
"A few times our boys defended multiple sets on our line. And overcame a few back-to-back penalties.
"It was truly a credit to the boys how they dug in for each other and just kept turning up in defence. Our attack was really exciting to watch.
"With hardly any drop balls, the boys looked dangerous every time they had the ball."
Their task this weekend is a tough one with a match-up against a new-look Warialda Wombats side.
Both teams are unbeaten heading into round four and are undoubtedly looking for bragging rights.
"Really proud of the boys effort so far but to their credit, they are a really humble bunch and are taking nothing for granted and are really looking forward to Warialda this weekend," Slick said.
"As a fan, I can't wait to see how the boys go against Warialda who are probably the premiership favourites."
In the earlier league tag game, it was the Missiles who put on a half-century.
They were victorious against the Rams 58-6.
Slick said it wasn't through a lack of effort by the young Rams side, more just last year's grand finals were pretty sharp.
"Alice and Tabitha had the girls looking really good but as good as we were, Bingara were just better on the day," he said.
"Credit to the Missiles, they are a really good quick side.
"The score blew out a bit, but our girls kept trying all game and Madi Moran had some really brilliant individual plays and won our players' player."
Overall, Slick is hopeful the recent success means a turnaround in the feel about the club.
"The club is really starting to build a great friendly culture and I couldn't be prouder of our men and ladies commitment to their teams and to the club as a whole," he said.
"Our juniors and their parents are also buying in too. So far in 2024, it's good to be a Ram."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.