Joyce's APVMA move from Canberra will not be reversed

Karen Barlow
Dana Daniel
By Karen Barlow, and Dana Daniel
April 17 2024 - 1:36pm
The Albanese government will not move Australia's pesticides regulator back to Canberra from Armidale despite a damning report last year over the controversial 2019 move ordered by then agriculture minister and local member Barnaby Joyce.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

