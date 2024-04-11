Revised Autumn festival to go ahead in the Beardy Street Mall on ten days' notice

After the 2024 Armidale Autumn Festival was cancelled last weekend, some inspired community members decided to put together a revised, watered-down version.
The festival was originally set to return on Saturday, April 6, however was cancelled due to being impacted by less than favourable weather.
Now the revised event will go ahead in the Beardy Street Mall on Saturday, April 20.
Beattie Alvarez from Granny Fi's Toy Cupboard, 'Fairy' Simone Lorenson from Fairy Simones and Cheryl from The Clique Curation have taken it upon themselves to organise the event after feeling somewhat saddened by the festival's cancellation.
The revised Autumn Festival in the mall will be complete with stalls and music, all on just ten days' notice.
'Fairy' Simone said the response to the idea - originally posted on Facebook - had been "super overwhelming" and Armidale Regional Council were wholly supportive.
"Everyone we have spoken to from council have been super encouraging and accommodating and have been absolutely egging us on," she said.
"We are consulting with council on an ongoing basis as the event seemingly is getting bigger and bigger by the minute, but everyone is really excited and we are sure it's going to be a fantastic day.
"Events such as the Autumn Festival serve to bring the whole community together and we shared the disappointment when these kinds of events are cancelled, even though we perfectly understand why they needed to be.
"So we have all worked together to offer Armidale a (second) chance to celebrate the beautiful changing of the seasons, something for our locals to participate in, to wear their Autumn festival costumes, to support the stall holders who had been booked in, and sadly had to miss out, and generally have some fun.
The revised Autumn Festival will include: live music, belly dancers, face painting, stalls, kids craft tables, balloon art, barbecue sausage sizzle, the Barney Street Band, the Armidale Motor Show may organise a raffle, and also possibly (with any luck) a huge adult sized yellow trike for the kids to hitch a ride on.
There will be no Autumn Festival parade, but there will be plenty of fun and hopefully also, plenty of sunshine.
"It's all local, it's on in the school hols, it's going to be huge and we only have now nine days to organise it all but we can do it," 'Fairy' Simone said.
