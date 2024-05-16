The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Uralla's Constellations of the South project enters final stages after 20 years

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
May 16 2024 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla council communications officer Chris Clark and mayor Robert Bell are thrilled to see the public spaces legacy project enter the final stages. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Uralla council communications officer Chris Clark and mayor Robert Bell are thrilled to see the public spaces legacy project enter the final stages. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Finally, work on a major art project at Uralla is nearing completion, with fabrication of the last sculpture underway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.