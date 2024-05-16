Uralla's Constellations of the South project enters final stages after 20 years

Finally, work on a major art project at Uralla is nearing completion, with fabrication of the last sculpture underway.
After two decades in limbo, the Constellations of the South project found new life in a $2 million grant awarded to the council as part of the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Uralla mayor Robert Bell said it is "unbelievable" to see the project finally come together.
"I thought it would never happen," he said.
"I have been in Uralla for 39 years and I saw a couple of rocks struggle to stay upright and saw the first sculptures.
"To see it all come together is amazing."
The project was the brainchild of artist Carl Merton and the late Charlie Rudd, the original owner of the Phoenix Foundry.
The inspiration for the sculptures came from their shared passion for astronomy.
Cr Bell said Mr Rudd's family is especially excited to see the park finished.
"It was his passion to see the project done and his involvement in the construction of the first two sculptures," he said.
Prior to being handed over to council, Constellation Park, situated at the Glen just north of Uralla, was initially funded by a grant provided by the Third City of the Arts and supported by local arts groups.
Uralla council's communications officer, Chris Clark, said it has been a huge community collaboration, 20 years in the making.
"So many people have been involved along the way, including Uralla Arts, Phoenix Foundry, all the sculptures and local artists, school kids, and many more," he said.
"The whole village has raised this project over 20 years and we are now at the final stage."
Work has also reached completion on Rotary Park and Pioneer Park as part of the Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Mr Clark said the three projects were highlighted by the community as a "high priority".
"There were a lot of funding opportunities post-COVID-19 to help restart the economy and this was one of the things the community wanted to invest in, community spaces," he said.
"The Constellation Park will become a drawcard for people and Pioneer Park will become a central town square, which is something the community has never had before."
Plans are underway to host an official launch to coincide with the winter solstice on Friday, June 21.
"There will be an official opening in the morning and we've invited the minister and sculptures," Mr Clark said.
"Then we will open Rotary Park across the road and then across to the Fibonacci Installation at Pioneer Park.
"In the evening, we will host a stargazing event with food trucks and live music in the carpark and we will set up huge scientific telescopes so people can look at the stars."
