Hillgrove, TAS and Easts claim senior cricket silverware

Armidale City UNE's first grade cricket team have finished as the bridesmaid after Hillgrove upset them in the one day grand final on Saturday.
After claiming the Twenty20 title, City were hoping to claim the double but ultimately fell short.
City won the toss and opted to bat but started dismally with Ryan Harris trapping opening bat Josh Martin leg-before-wicket for a duck.
Chris Brennan was dismissed on three when Cotter Litchfield stepped up to bowl.
City had 21 runs on the board when Luke Mepham was caught on nine off Andrew Patrick's bowling.
Skipper Karl Triebe was next to depart with one run.
Vice-captain Andrew Skinner dug in to steady things but his stand of 30 was the only shining light throughout the innings.
Patrick had his second wicket with Garry Yeomans on two.
Hamish Biddle chimed in with a wicket of his own, dismissing Simon Stubbs for twoGarrett Baker was the only other batter to reach double figures with 10 before Patrick claimed him as well.
Fred Maher was the next with just six on the board.
Ollie Stubbs was the final wicket to fall with nine as City were all out for 82.
In reply, Hillgrove only lost six wickets as they managed to chase down the runs.
In second grade, The Armidale School's team were too good for Uralla-Walcha.
They also won the toss and chose to bat, Angus Swales and Will Hall getting things going for the side.
Swales was caught on nine off Matthew Harper's bowling.
Hall was stumped on 10 off Peter Mooney's bowling.
Number three batter Andrew Brennan proved hard to dismiss as wickets fell around him.
Nathan Swan took the wicket of Archie Starr for four.
Then Will Fletcher claimed Seb Brotherson for five.
Brennan's stand of 39 came to an end when he was caught and bowled by Daniel Boyd.
TAS were 6-99 when Marshall Kellett was bowled by Harper for 22.
Fletcher then nabbed his second wicket with Sinclair Little for five.
Harper took the final wicket of the innings, Ned Farrell for five as TAS made 8-132 from their 45 overs.
In reply, Boyd was the only Uralla-Walcha batter who made double digits, with 15, as their side was dismissed for 49.
For TAS, Little claimed 6-14 while Anthony Formaggin bagged a brace and Brennan took one.
The third grade game was the highest scoring of the three senior grand finals.
Easts Green made 6-211 from their 40 overs.
They bowled Hillgrove out for 173.
