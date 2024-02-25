'A bit shocking really': Walcha walks away from joint venture

The Uralla Tigers have been left bitterly disappointed after Walcha Rugby League opted out of the joint venture.
For the last two seasons, the Tigers and the Roos have combined in the Group 19 competition for the men's and league tag divisions but that is no more.
Scott Swain coached the men's team during that period and said the decision came out of the blue.
"It was Walcha's decision which was a bit shocking really," he said.
"We didn't know what the go was.
"We had a meeting, it was all sorted for us to combine again and then they just went out on their own."
In 2023 the men's team finished the last month of the season without a loss while the league tag made the Plate final.
They had a mixture of youth and experience among the playing groups.
Swain felt like they were just getting going and it is a "big shame" to see it end.
"We had a good thing building," he said.
"The way built at the back end of the season, you can't just grab that back in a couple of games.
"That has taken two years to get to that stage.
"Everyone was concerned about us at the end of the season because we beat all the top sides."
The Express contacted Walcha president Barry Partridge for the reason behind the departure but he declined to go into details.
"Wouldn't like to have any comment. Better left to Uralla," he said.
"Long story and many reasons why it happened."
Both clubs are still trying to get teams together for the coming season.
Uralla are hopeful with "a maximum of 11 at training" every week.
They have a trial scheduled for March 9 against Lake Cathie in Uralla.
Swain encouraged anyone interested in playing to come along to training at 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Woodville Oval.
