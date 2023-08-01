The Uralla-Walcha rugby league entity finished their season off on a high but they won't go on to contest the second tier Plate finals in the Group 19 competition.
The TigerRoos men and league tag sides capped off their season by keeping both Armidale Rams teams score-less at Uralla's Woodville Oval.
The league tag side put on 34 points to Armidale's nil before the men's game was called off due to the mercy rule with a 62-nil flogging.
Coach Scott Swain said they shared the try-scoring around and there were sighs of relief as some players avoided the dreaded "nudie run."
"Kieran Stiff, myself, Harely Cox and Brandon Thrift that were still on nudie runs. Me, Harley and Stiffy all got a try. ," he said.
"I actually scored the last try from dummy-half to put them into mercy rule. So I just scraped in by the scruff of my neck.
"Brandon was the only one that went through the year that went without scoring.
"They [Armidale] didn't understand what we were carrying on about."
Despite finished the last month of the season without a loss, the TigerRoos won't contest the newly-introduced Plate finals.
Details around the Plate series haven't been confirmed but what is known is the teams who missed out on top four spots are eligible for the consolation prize.
But Swain said his side aren't interested in a "participation" prize.
"A few of our boys have got other commitments now and I am not going to go back to where I was halfway through the season, not getting blokes to training and not committing," he said.
"We were here to win the first grade grand final, if we are not good enough to make the four then we won't be there.
"We had a vote and probably 90 per cent of us said they didn't want to do it and that is good enough for me."
With "six or seven" 19 and 20-year-old players in the squad, the TigerRoos are eager to use their sixth-placed finish as a platform for 2024.
"We have got such a young side, I wanted to finish on a high, get a team and step into next season absolutely flying," Swain said.
"If we go back to this Plate final and play like we were playing mid-season and we get beat, it just brings everything we have done over the last five weeks undone.
"That's one of the reasons the plate final wouldn't have been a good thing for these young fellas, maybe an older team that wants to win another grand final and get it off their list.
"I don't want them to think they have a participation award at the end of the day."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
