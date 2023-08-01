Four tries to Guyra Super Spuds rookie Billy Youman proved vital for his side as they overcame a 36-30 deficit against Tingha to take a win.
It was points galore in the final round of the Group 19 rugby league season and nearly 90 were scored between the Super Spuds and the Tigers.
It was the minor premiers who did come home and win the game 48-40 but president Grant Robertson said it was touch-and-go for a little while.
"It was a very hot day and our blokes had to dig deep near the end to get back on top after Tingha got in front at 36-30," he said.
"We put three tries on when we needed them, but it was another close call."
Youman's four along with Terique Smith, Beau Orchard, Jayden French, Mark Walker and Corey Torrens' tries, with Walker slotting six conversions, gave their side the win.
"It was a game played in the forwards and we didn't really take advantage of our speed out wide," Robertson said.
"Billy destroyed them in the first 15 minutes and we should have led by more, but they kept coming back at us."
The game sets up a huge major semi-final between Guyra and the Narwan Eels on either August 12 or 13.
Robertson said they will have to be a lot sharper to beat the reigning premiers and earn the home grand final.
They will also host the Tingha Tigers versus Warialda Wombats league tag major semi-final and the under 18s clash between the Glen Innes Magpies and the Super Spuds juniors.
There is also a plate series for the four bottom-placed teams but the format and teams willing to contest it is unknown.
"We will have to play a lot better to beat Narwan," Robertson said.
"The boys know this, but they've only got two weeks of training to put things in place.
"It's going to be a massive day for the club and a win to make the grand final would top it off, but it won't be easy.
"Hopefully the under 18s will get through too.
"They just need 50 per cent of the ball and they should be good enough."
Results:
Men's: Guyra 48 Tingha 40
League tag: Guyra 0 Tingha 18
Under 18s: Guyra 66 Tingha 4
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
