It was just shy of six years since Armidale trainer Tracy Bell had a winner marked next to her name so there was a definite sense of relief and elation when Offaneasy held off favourite Contarelli to the line on Friday in Tamworth.
Prior to the four-year-old gelding's win in the 1400m Maiden on Friday, Bell's previous winner was Light 'N' Ready who won a non-TAB race in Inverell on August 12, 2017.
It wasn't an absence of luck which has seen a lack of winners next to Bell's name, rather she spent her time working under other trainers where she experienced success.
She's since branched out on her own and has four horses in work alongside friend and fellow trackrider Emma Breedon.
And Offaneasy's win was a big relief for the small stable.
He'd arrived with 17 starts and a handful of minor placings to his name but since landing in Armidale, he's run seventh, second and then scored the elusive win.
The gelding drew the outside barrier but it wasn't an obstacle.
Ridden by Matt Palmer, Offaneasy rocketed out, hit the lead and never lost it to beat the Cody Morgan-trained Contarelli by nearly half a length.
Of the run, Palmer was confident from the get-go.
"He was obviously prepared very well," he said.
"His previous runs leading into it were consistent.
"In the yard, he looked like the winner and he raced like the winner.
"When I asked him to accelerate he did and found the line really nicely."
Palmer was also happy to get the horse over the line for one of the "battlers" of the sport.
"It is full credit to her, she has obviously prepared him and done an amazing job with him," he said.
"I love getting a winner for the battlers. I am a battler myself and I get more satisfaction from that than anything else.
"I get more of a buzz out of their success than I do getting the winner."
Palmer was also of the firm belief that Offaneasy will have more success.
For the trainer, it was satisfying to land that elusive win.
"It was a big relief to get the monkey off the back," Bell said.
"He had done everything right in the lead up and we were confident he would run a good race.
"He has more confidence since running second in Gunnedah
"The outside barrier wasn't a real worry because I knew he had good gate speed.
"It was a great ride by Matt Palmer, he got him to the front and held everyone else off."
Outside of Offaneasy's win, it was Cody Morgan's day with six winners from the eight races.
Kris Lees was the other successful trainer with Elleves winning the 1400m Class 1.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist.
