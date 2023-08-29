The Guyra Super Spuds made their return to the Group 19 fold after missing out in 2022 and it was a successful year for the club.
Their men picked up the minor premiership, the under 18s made a preliminary final but it was the league tag side who made it to grand final day.
The Spudettes took on Walcha-Uralla for the consolation-style second tier Plate and managed to topple their opponents 14-4.
Ashleigh Richardson, Jamiah Jarrett and Kyiesha Landsborough all crossed for Guyra while Shae Partridge was the lone scorer for Walcha.
