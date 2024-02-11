The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman 'fighting for life' in hospital after triple-fatal highway crash

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 12 2024 - 8:13am, first published February 11 2024 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale Unit of the NSW State Emergency Service attended the scene at about 7pm on Saturday, February 10. Picture supplied from NSW SES Armidale Unit on Facebook
The Armidale Unit of the NSW State Emergency Service attended the scene at about 7pm on Saturday, February 10. Picture supplied from NSW SES Armidale Unit on Facebook

Three people have died, and both a woman and her baby are in hospital, after a head-on collision just outside Armidale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.