The Armidale Express
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NERAM homes in on major award for collaborative artworks

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museums and Galleries of NSW chief executive Brett Adlington gives the award to NERAM director Rachael Parsons. Photo Jacquie Mannin
Museums and Galleries of NSW chief executive Brett Adlington gives the award to NERAM director Rachael Parsons. Photo Jacquie Mannin

A JOINT project involving remote schools visualising "home" after the Black Summer bushfires has won a major accolade for the New England Regional Art Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.