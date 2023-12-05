A JOINT project involving remote schools visualising "home" after the Black Summer bushfires has won a major accolade for the New England Regional Art Museum.
HOME drew on the skills of rural teachers from 14 primary schools to produce an arts and cultural representation of home.
NERAM partnered with the New England Conservatorium or Music, the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place as well as the Newara Aboriginal Corporation to produce the exhibition, Home.
The result won the innovation and resilience category at this year's IMAGinE awards, held on Wednesday, November 29 at the Art Gallery of NSW.
NERAM was also highly commended in the engagement programs (medium organisations) category for its Winter Blooming Festival 2022.
These annual awards acknowledged the efforts of museums, galleries, and Aboriginal cultural centre's across NSW.
Winners showed excellence in exhibitions, engagement and sustainability projects, as well as highlighting the work of individuals.
There were a record-breaking number of nominations in this year's IMAGinE awards, according to Museums and Galleries of NSW chief executive Brett Adlington.
"Entries showcased inspiring exhibitions, innovative programming, and thoughtful audience engagement, highlighting the sector's unwavering commitment to best practice," Mr Adlington said.
"The projects demonstrated timely contributions to social, environmental, and cultural dialogues across the state.
"What stood out was the deepening collaboration and a sophisticated understanding of the imperative to embrace sustainable practices.
"The innovative approaches demonstrated by all the nominations showcased a dynamic and forward-thinking sector."
