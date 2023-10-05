Ben Picton and his 17-year-old son Jack from Mungindi NSW, have been chosen to represent Australia in the world target shooting championships to be held in South Africa early next year.
Jack will compete in the Australian under 25 rifle team as which is made up of only five other shooters from across the country.
Ben was part of the Australian team that took out the Palma match (team event) World Championship, held every four years, in New Zealand in 2019, which was the first time an Australian team had won since 1988.
Ben says this time around, with his son and family accompanying him overseas, is particularly special.
"It's a very proud dad moment. I've also got my daughter, who's a shooter as well, she's actually not competing over there, but she's actually just started to really compete really well at a club level.
"It's absolutely brilliant to able to share this experience with my kids and my beautiful wife is coming too so I couldn't be happier," he says.
Ben says their training regime will intensify leading up to the championships. The past weekend Ben and Jack were both in Brisbane with the national team for three days of 1000 yards practice.
"Target shooting can be an extremely physically and mentally demanding sport.
"The world championship event covers 300 up to 1000 yards.
"We shoot prone, so we're laying down and physically holding the firearm up.
"You have to take into consideration the wind and the mirage, and at that distance, the spin of the earth comes into play as well," he says.
"Plus, you've got your own mental strengths that you've got to work with. You're out in the elements, you're out in the heat, you're out in the in the wind or the rain, it's a demanding sport.
Both Ben and Jack received their firearms license when they were 12 years of age. Ben has been a member of the Mungindi rifle club for 32 years and Jack is a first-year diesel mechanic apprentice.
"Jack is a very natural shooter", says Ben.
"A lot of people in the area do say that it's bred into it. Like as I said, I'm a third-generation target shooter, so Jack's had a lot of exposure in the sport and is becoming a fantastic shooter in his own right."
Ben says target shooting in Australia is increasing in popularity and although there is a stigma associated with firearms, he says it's actually a social sport and is as safety is a huge priority.
"We want to convey the message that target shooting is a sport for everyone. It's a family sport where mum and dad can get involved and the kids can learn the discipline very early on, we've just really tried to open the gates up to anyone who may be interested in giving it a go."
"A lot of our new members are actually people that have never shot before."
The National Rifle Association of Australia was founded way back in 1888.
Palma Match and World Long Range Championships are being held between 7-23 March 2024.
