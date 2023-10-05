The Armidale Express
Our People

Ben and Jack Picton from Mungindi will represent Australia next year in South Africa

October 5 2023 - 2:32pm
Family tradition: Ben Picton (left) and son Jack (right), have been chosen to represent Australia at the World Target Championships in South Africa next year. Picture supplied.
Ben Picton and his 17-year-old son Jack from Mungindi NSW, have been chosen to represent Australia in the world target shooting championships to be held in South Africa early next year.

