Crime

Domestic violence rates soar in New England North West

By Rachel Gray
September 28 2023 - 1:01pm
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) domestic violence support worker, Jessi Czepil, said New England needs more funding for services and staff, as rates of domestic violence related assaults increase.
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) Jessi Czepil said the increasing rates of domestic violence (DV) in New England is "shocking" and she is upset the NSW government has practically overlooked the region "again" in the budget.

